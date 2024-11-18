Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 213 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $589.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $508.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $452.58 and a 52-week high of $603.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $578.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.28.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

