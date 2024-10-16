Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Update

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the September 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gyrodyne

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 347,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 40.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 22,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Gyrodyne in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Gyrodyne by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 173,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Gyrodyne by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 219,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 70,788 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gyrodyne Stock Up 28.0 %

GYRO traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. 38,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643. Gyrodyne has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC owns and manages a diversified portfolio of real estate properties comprising office, industrial and service-oriented properties in the New York metropolitan area. Gyrodyne owns a 63 acre site approximately 50 miles east of New York City on the north shore of Long Island, which includes industrial and office buildings and undeveloped property which is the subject of plans to seek value-enhancing entitlements.

