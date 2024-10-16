NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $28.01 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 1 year low of $20.12 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.