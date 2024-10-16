Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55 and a beta of 0.59. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.54.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of Transcontinental Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

Featured Articles

