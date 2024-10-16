TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
