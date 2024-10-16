TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TCON opened at $0.05 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $177,320.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.08.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.