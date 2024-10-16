Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 3,272 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after buying an additional 6,216,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 445.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,805,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107,734 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 345.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,026,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,815 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 761,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,012,210 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 465,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.84. 485,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,206,296. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

