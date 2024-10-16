PFG Advisors Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $35,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $388.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.37 and a 200 day moving average of $363.10.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

