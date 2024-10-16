Verum Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Verum Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,448,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,440,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 212.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. 8,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $74.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.06 and a 200-day moving average of $67.24.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.