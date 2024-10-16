Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verum Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $589,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 92,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,872,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,805,000 after acquiring an additional 50,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,532 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,709 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $167.23. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

