Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.92 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $1,406.79 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,923,432,391 coins and its circulating supply is 1,902,849,368 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

