Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Short Interest Up 16.4% in September

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the September 15th total of 94,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gauzy Stock Performance

Shares of GAUZ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 24,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Gauzy has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.77.

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $24.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that Gauzy will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Gauzy in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gauzy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gauzy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Gauzy during the second quarter worth $170,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gauzy in the second quarter valued at $825,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Gauzy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gauzy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,491,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gauzy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,824,000.

Gauzy Company Profile

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

