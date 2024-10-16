Short Interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Grows By 17.2%

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,200 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 256,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOVX. Roth Mkm started coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, August 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Noble Financial boosted their price target on GeoVax Labs from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

GeoVax Labs Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOVX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 348,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,833. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GeoVax Labs will post -5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

