Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.54) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 816 ($10.66). The stock had a trading volume of 13,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,273. The stock has a market cap of £153.82 million, a P/E ratio of 595.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.87. Secure Trust Bank has a fifty-two week low of GBX 572 ($7.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 950 ($12.41). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 839.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 792.70.

In related news, insider Jim Brown acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.23) per share, with a total value of £108,360 ($141,499.09). In other news, insider Jim Brown bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.23) per share, for a total transaction of £108,360 ($141,499.09). Also, insider David McCreadie purchased 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 843 ($11.01) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.90 ($65,278.01). Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Secure Trust Bank

(Get Free Report)

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.