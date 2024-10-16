QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the wireless technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

QCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.75.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $174.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.28. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares in the company, valued at $36,912,913.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 354,389 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,264,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 226,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after acquiring an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $1,539,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

