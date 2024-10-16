Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Up 8.4% in September

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ISSC

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 4,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at $875,612.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,612.83. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glen R. Bressner acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $32,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,502.53. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 196,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 61,993 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 42.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Solutions and Support Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISSC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.11. 8,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 14.40%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.