On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
View Our Latest Research Report on On the Beach Group
On the Beach Group Stock Up 1.5 %
About On the Beach Group
On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than On the Beach Group
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.