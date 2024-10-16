On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on On the Beach Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 187 ($2.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTB stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 153.80 ($2.01). The stock had a trading volume of 290,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of £256.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,708.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. On the Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 181.60 ($2.37). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 146.80.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: OTB, CCH, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

