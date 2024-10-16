Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $570.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $555.00 to $570.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $577.00 to $614.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $516.81.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $529.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $540.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 64 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.