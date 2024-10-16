J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $185.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.94.

JBHT traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,193. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.12 and a 52-week high of $219.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,511.18. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,744,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,946,400,000 after purchasing an additional 80,123 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

