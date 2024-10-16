XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.34) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday.
XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.
