XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.34) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday.

XPS stock traded up GBX 46 ($0.60) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 354 ($4.62). 1,921,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,076. XPS Pensions Group has a one year low of GBX 194.65 ($2.54) and a one year high of GBX 355 ($4.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 300.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 284.18. The company has a market cap of £731.93 million, a PE ratio of 1,416.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.27.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers pension advisory; independent consultancy; DB master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services. The company also provides pension administer services, such as payroll, scheme administration, outsourcing, payroll, scheme accounting, and scam identification and protection services, as well as member communication, de-risking projects, GMP equalization, data audits and cleansing, and trustee secretarial services.

