Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $932,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,745,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,810 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,403,000 after buying an additional 936,033 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,848,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,280,000 after buying an additional 648,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,825,000 after acquiring an additional 631,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $911.79. The company had a trading volume of 469,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,936. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $547.61 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $916.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $855.42. The stock has a market cap of $866.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.65, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

