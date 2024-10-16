Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.56 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 45.25 ($0.59). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 709,820 shares traded.
Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £123.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,350.00, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.38.
Sylvania Platinum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
About Sylvania Platinum
Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.
