Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 59.56 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 45.25 ($0.59). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 709,820 shares traded.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £123.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,350.00, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 15.92, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 59.38.

Sylvania Platinum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.92%. Sylvania Platinum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sylvania Platinum

About Sylvania Platinum

In other news, insider Lewanne Carminati sold 19,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total value of £9,675 ($12,633.85). In other news, insider Lewanne Carminati sold 19,350 shares of Sylvania Platinum stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65), for a total transaction of £9,675 ($12,633.85). Also, insider Eileen Carr acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,133.46). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,000. Company insiders own 12.23% of the company’s stock.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

