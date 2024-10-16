Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Down 2.5% – Should You Sell?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.74 and last traded at $4.76. Approximately 955,542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,962,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $6.00 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.00 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 21.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Creative Planning raised its position in Silvercorp Metals by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 96.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

