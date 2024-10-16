S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 605.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 271.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 64.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&P Global news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,618,662.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $528.45 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $533.29. The company has a market cap of $165.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $509.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.17.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

