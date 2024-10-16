Legacy Financial Group LLC Has $673,000 Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RLY stock opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.