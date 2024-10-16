Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $12.02 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,716 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,788,000. Finally, Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,212,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,149,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $142.50 and a 12 month high of $177.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.96.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Salesforce: Have You Seen The Latest Price Target Upgrade?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.