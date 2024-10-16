Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $92.79 and a 12 month high of $126.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day moving average is $116.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

