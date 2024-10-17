iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $76,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 137,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IWM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,545,412. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

