Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $3,861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,392,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

