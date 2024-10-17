Avaii Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 815,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,867 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 69,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 224,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after acquiring an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000.

JEPI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 934,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,744. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.91. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.23.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

