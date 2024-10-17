SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 649.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 148,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 128,861 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 132.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $40.63. 218,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,536. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.