HFG Advisors Inc. Has $1.73 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

HFG Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.5% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,407,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,344,000 after buying an additional 190,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,563,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,794 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8,467.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,462,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,993,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 51.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 863,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,953,000 after buying an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,863. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.04. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.2566 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

