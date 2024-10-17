Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Boosted by AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $156.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day moving average of $157.14. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $252.36 billion, a PE ratio of 229.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

