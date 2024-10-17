5,660 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Compton Financial Group LLC

Compton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.84. The company had a trading volume of 649,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,753,786. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.