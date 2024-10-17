SingularityNET Price Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $706.45 million and $26,951.43 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 2.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00007705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67,414.61 or 1.00271013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013427 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00063246 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.61509684 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 264 active market(s) with $41,010.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

