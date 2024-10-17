Short Interest in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Increases By 5.9%

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,040,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 16,090,000 shares. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CG stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.34. 8,815,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,625. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of -28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 65,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $2,239,500.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,562,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,394,478.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,884,335 shares of company stock valued at $50,746,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CG. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,876,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

