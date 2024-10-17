Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,546 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 152.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 53 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 671.4% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 757.1% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.16.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $6.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $564.67. 547,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,800. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $608.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $584.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $532.84. The firm has a market cap of $521.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.70%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

