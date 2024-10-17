iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA opened at $75.90 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

