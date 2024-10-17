Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Consolidated Capital Management LLC

Consolidated Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Mastercard by 6.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Mastercard by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $608,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 734,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,897,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $514.46. The stock had a trading volume of 116,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.60. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $516.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $478.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $532.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.64.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total value of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

