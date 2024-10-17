J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

JBHT traded down $6.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,678. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.12 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

JBHT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.56.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

