Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.25 and last traded at $23.69. 1,531,674 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 1,411,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASPN shares. B. Riley raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -53.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.33.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Aspen Aerogels had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,709.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 63,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,902,550.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,523,709.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ricardo C. Rodriguez sold 32,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $978,495.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,610.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

