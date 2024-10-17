Sensible Money LLC Has $455,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Sensible Money LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. Sensible Money LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,519,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,414 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 91.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 323,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.