AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Centennial Bank AR lifted its position in Deere & Company by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $409.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $112.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $385.36. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $420.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

