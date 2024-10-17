B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,101 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 642.2% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on T. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

