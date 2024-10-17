Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Trading 5.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $88.44 and last traded at $88.44. 34,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 158,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.79.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRUS. Northcoast Research began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $89.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

The stock has a market cap of $988.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,263.14 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,940,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $237,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% during the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

