Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the September 15th total of 7,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Jumia Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:JMIA opened at $5.02 on Thursday. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Trading of Jumia Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company’s platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company’s platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

