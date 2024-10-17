Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $650.00 at Mizuho

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Mizuho from $575.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LII. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $675.00 price target on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $507.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $570.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $505.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $570.00.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Lennox International stock opened at $600.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $587.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.86. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $334.53 and a 1-year high of $627.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 5,374 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,162 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,438,608. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,458.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock valued at $7,563,793. Insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Lennox International by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lennox International by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Lennox International by 21.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $728,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Further Reading

