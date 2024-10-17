Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%.

Several other analysts have also commented on PCRX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 0.4 %

PCRX stock opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $774.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $35.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 327,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,021,000 after buying an additional 141,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $852,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $736,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, CEO Frank D. Lee purchased 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.