KOK Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. KOK has a market cap of $361,716.88 and approximately $93,833.58 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007724 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00013622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,990.08 or 0.99745204 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000896 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006481 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00063155 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00071606 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $100,129.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

