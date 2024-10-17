Mayport LLC Has $81.85 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 26.2% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,845,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

VOO opened at $538.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $487.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $516.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $538.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

