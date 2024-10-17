Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 49.8% of Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $78,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $288.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,289. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $289.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

